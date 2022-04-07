The winners of the African American Heritage Center’s 22nd annual Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Creative Art and Essay Contest have been announced.
In the art category, the Kindergarten winner was Aubrey Miller, the runner-up was MaKenna Biggs. The first grade winner was Annalee Scott, the runner-up was Catalena Fernandez. The second grade winner was John Robert McCarley, the runner-up was Marleigh West.
The third grade winner was Kate Jonesmith, the runner-up was Keira Bergeron. The middle school winner was Wil McCarley, the runner-up was Aysha Cosby.
Aysha Cosby was also the winner of the essay category.
A public reception honoring the winners will be Thursday, April 14 at the Gallery on the Square from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m.
Franklin Favorite staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.