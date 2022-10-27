A Simpson Circuit Court jury found a Franklin man guilty of rape and two other charges stemming from a May 3, 2021, incident.
John D. Ellis, 67, was also found guilty of second-degree burglary and kidnapping.
The jury recommended 20-year sentences each on the rape and kidnapping charges and a 10-year sentence on the burglary charge to be served consecutively for a total 50-year sentence. Final sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Simpson Circuit Court.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case and said the incident happened at the adult female victim’s home.
State police said during the investigation Ellis was identified as a possible suspect.
The trial started on Oct. 11 and ended on Oct. 14. The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning the verdict.
Kevin Goff and Jason Hayes represented Ellis. Commonwealth Attorney Corey Morgan was the prosecutor. Special Judge Rodney Burress presided over the jury trial.
