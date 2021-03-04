The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Unsung Heroes is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Human Rights Commission will honor all frontline workers, including but not limited to healthcare workers, law enforcement and food bank personnel. In addition, anyone who sacrificed during the pandemic.
The person’s name, their picture, their field of work and contact information is required to submit an unsung hero nomination.
Submissions are due by April 1 via email to tuckw@bellsouth.net
For more information call 270-776-4945.The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission has plans to make an announcement of a date the event will take place on Facebook.
