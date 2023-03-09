The following Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) students have been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List during the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a grade average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a 4.0 grade average.
President’s List students are designated by an after their name.
LOGAN COUNTY
Taya Nichole Bedwell, Timothy Berens, Allie Marie Bobbett, Craig Bristow, Haylee Grace Cameron, Caleb Braxton Campbell, Karlee Canler, Faith Lynn Crafton, Blake Anthony Crafton, Heath Morrison Cross, Jaxon Ross Hendrix, Diedre Elizabeth Hester, Marjorie Celeste Hickman, Lori Michelle Johnson, Glendon Gary Johnson, Jackson Quinnion Kinser, Mark James Laird, Kaylea Marie Major, Kimberly Anne Miller, Janeth Pacheco, Morgan Elizabeth Parker, Bethany Ann-Wilson Prewitt, Jackson Clay Pryor, Anna Elizabeth Ragland, Mallory Lynn Robertson, Casey Warren Sears, Madison Leigh Simmons, Morgan Leonard Smith, Zoe Elizabeth Steenbergen, David Bryant Thomason, Justyce Layne Warden, Brooklyn Nicole Warren, Zachery Scott Yates
SIMPSON COUNTY
Mallory Dae Adams, Ty Quintin Barnett, Jason Barrow, Lyric Ann Blair, Brianna Jade Cardwell, Olivia Forshee, Whitney Paige Freeman, Taylor Lynn Gregory, Bailey Austin Hall, Kristy Dawn Payne, Roger D. Rodriguez, Jaylan Sellars, Alyssa Brooke Shee Spears, Emmali Jean Thomason, Jessica Vasquez, Richard Padon Vaughn, Kain Michael Wheeler, Anna Isabella White
TODD COUNTY
- Joshua Oneal Hudson, William Andrew Lyne
PORTLAND, TENN.
Christopher Stephen Brown Portland, TN
