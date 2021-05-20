Simpson County has had 2,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the May 14 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of Simpson County’s cases, there have been 1,926 recoveries and 35 deaths leaving 140 active cases.
There have been 30,637 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,011 have recovered with 433 deaths leaving 2,193 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,795 cases and Warren County has had 15,853.
The Allen County Health Department reported 2,052 cases on May 13.
