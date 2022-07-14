This summer has already had extended periods of high humidity with at least one day of an actual air temperature of 100 degrees. On July 6, the temperature at the Mesonet weather station four miles southwest of Franklin in Simpson County reached 99.6, rounded up was 100 degrees.
Summer heat and humidity can cause dangerous health issues.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer talked about precautions and safety tips for summer heat and humidity during a recent interview for WFKN radio.
Palmer talked about some basic hot weather safety tips.
“First, if you can avoid being in the heat at all, do it. Most of us that spend much time in the heat do it because of employment,” Palmer said. “The main things to do are to ensure you stay hydrated with water. It is OK to supplement with a drink that replenishes your electrolytes, but water is best. No alcohol and limit soft drinks. During extreme heat is not the time for these type drinks. Your body needs to replenish the fluids that perspiration depletes and water is the key.
“Second, any time that can be spent in the shade will lower the temperature of being in direct sunlight. It is helpful if there is someone who can rotate your position with you to allow for some relief from the direct sun. Finally, protect your skin. Wearing a hat that blocks the sun from your ears, nose and face as well as a light colored, light weight, long-sleeved shirt will protect the rest of your torso from the dangerous UV rays that can cause skin cancers. I know a long-sleeved shirt sounds hot, but with the light fabric absorbing the natural perspiration coupled with natural wind currents, this clothing can cool your body better than going shirtless. And all of this should be combined with applying and re-applying a good sun blocking lotion.”
Palmer said the best times to be outside during periods of extreme heat are early morning, late evening or during the overnight hours.
“Basically when the sun is low and the heat of the day has not increased to the high temperatures,” he said. “No matter what time of day you are in the heat, monitoring yourself, your family, friends and coworkers for heat injuries such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke needs to be continuous.”
Palmer said heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating.
He said signs of heat exhaustion are a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin; cramps in the arms, legs and stomach; fast breathing or pulse, a high temperature of 100 or above and being very thirsty.
Palmer said in most cases individuals can treat heat exhaustion by resting in a cool place. “Getting into an air-conditioned building is best, but at the very least, find a shady spot or sit in front of a fan. Drink cool fluids, stick to water or sports drinks. Try cooling measures. Loosen clothing,” he said.
Palmer said heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of the body’s temperature control system.
He said the medical definition of heat stroke is a core body temperature greater than 104, with complications involving the central nervous system that occur after exposure to high temperatures.
Palmer said the signs of a heat stroke include not feeling well after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water, not sweating, even while feeling too hot; a high temperature of 104 or above, fast breathing or shortness of breath, feeling confused, a (seizure), along with loss of consciousness and not being responsive.
He said if you suspect that someone has a heat stroke, immediately call 911 or take the person to a hospital. “Any delay seeking medical help can be fatal,” he said.
Palmer added that while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, initiate first aid. Move the person to an air-conditioned environment, or at least a cool, shady area and remove any unnecessary clothing. If possible, take the person’s core body temperature and initiate first aid to cool it to 101 to 102. If no thermometers are available, don’t hesitate to initiate first aid.
He said to also try these cooling strategies. Fan air over the patient while wetting their skin with water from a sponge or garden hose. Apply ice packs to the patient’s armpits, groin, neck, and back, because these areas are rich with blood vessels close to the skin, cooling them may reduce body temperature. And, immerse the patient in a shower or tub of cool water.
If emergency response is delayed, call the hospital emergency room for additional instructions.
Palmer also said extra precautions should be taken for the elderly or very young children during periods of extreme heat.
“Anyone who is compromised or are unable to react to the situation for themselves need to be monitored very closely and checked on multiple times a day,” he said. “For many of the elderly, their bodies are not able to compensate for the increase in heat due to age and illness. For the very young, their systems are so small and still developing that it does not take as much of a change in temperature or environment to become a threat to their health.
“So, keeping these members of our community protected in a temperature controlled setting as much as possible is very important. Making sure they stay hydrated is very important as well.”
Palmer said a few things can help keep your home and even your work place a little cooler during hot weather.
“The main theme is to block the suns rays,” he said. “Install heavy curtains that block as much sunlight as possible from getting into the room. Adding a reflective window film to reflect these rays can help as well. Ensuring the building has adequate insulation will assist in keeping the cool in and the heat out.”
Older homes were actually built with air flow in mind. If a home does not have air conditioning, blocking the sun is a good start, but having good air flow through the rooms in the home will help cool it.
Closing the windows where the sun is as well as closing the curtains should help keep some of the heat out. Opening the windows and curtains on the shady side of the home will help with air flow.
Using fans to assist with moving the air will certainly help with cooling the home.
“The key is keeping the air moving,” he said.
Palmer said to go someplace with an air conditioner in the event your home’s air conditioner is not working.
“Unfortunately at this time, we do not have an official cooling shelter in Simpson County,” Palmer said. “I do know there is a nonprofit organization in town called Live the Proof that has a drop in center at 411 North College Street. It is open from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. with air conditioning and they do have cold water available.”
He said some other ideas about places to go for relief are the store and do your shopping during the heat of the day if possible. Or ask a friend or relative if you can come visit for a little while or visit the library or history center.
“I speak a lot about planning for family emergencies. Having a place to go during extreme heat events is something that should be planned,” he said.
Palmer said precautions should also be taken to protect animals from the heat, such as providing ample shade and water.
“Any time your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water,” he said. “In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they don’t obstruct airflow. Many of the same mitigation efforts we would do for ourselves will work for our pets as well as livestock.”
And, one of the common terms we hear during the warm weather month is heat index.
“We always hear ‘it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.’ That’s a partly valid phrase you may have heard in the summer, but it’s actually both,” he said. “The heat index, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. There is a pretty good explanation of this definition that talks about perspiration, evaporation, humidity and body temperature. A quick internet search can explain it in more detail. It talks about the direct relationship between the air temperature, relative humidity and the heat index.”
Contact Palmer at the Simpson County Emergency Management Office in the Courthouse for more information about heat safety. The phone number is 270-586-1800.
