Simpson Fiscal Court approved a list of roads to be considered for resurfacing using state funds at its July 6 meeting.
The roads on the list include all of Hickman Miller Road, Horseman Lane, Old Zion Church Road and Oak Hills Lane.
The list also includes portions of Macedonia Road, Hall Leffew Road and Spouts Springs Road.
The total cost to resurface the roads is $198,542.
State personnel will look at the roads on the list to determine if they are eligible for the use of Flex funding for resurfacing.
