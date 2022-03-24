The 2022 schedule for Franklin-Simpson Renaissance’s Summer Nights Concert Series has been released.
The eight concerts are all on Friday nights at the bandstand on Courthouse lawn from seven until 9 p.m. each night.
The first concert is June 3 when The Brandon Harris Band will perform. The final concert Aug. 19 with music by The Randy Nations Band.
The remaining bands and their performance dates include Jimmy Church on June 17, Andy and The Rockers on June 24, Sidewinders on July 8, Cdock Boys on July 22, Bueler’s Day Off on July 29 and Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke on Aug. 12.
Food trucks will be available. Chair rentals will be available for $2 each courtesy of F-S Renaissance. There will two dance floors available, one for adults and one for children. Smoking is prohibited on the courthouse lawn. Pets should be on a leash and picked up after.
