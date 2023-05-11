City of Franklin recertified as “Certified City of Ethics.”

The City of Franklin was recently recertified as a “Certified City of Ethics.” Pictured from left to right are are Franklin City Commissioners Jamie Powell, Herbert Williams, Mayor Larry Dixon, City Commissioners Dale McCreary, Wendell Stewart and Michael Simon, Kentucky League of Cities Personnel Services Attorney. Submitted photo.

The City of Franklin was recently recertified as a “Certified City of Ethics.”

The City of Franklin became a “Certified City of Ethics” in 2015 and to maintain the certification, the city is required to undergo training every four years.

