Gov. Andy Beshear announced Dec. 5th, that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years offering Kentuckians, and residents of other states, more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and military base entry.

The enforcement date of May 7, 2025 replaces the previous date of May 3, 2023.

