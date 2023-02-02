The Simpson County Board of Education approved bids for construction of a new 700-seat auditorium on the F-S High School campus during their regular Jan. 19 board meeting.

The vote to approve the bids was not unanimous. Board member Chrissy Cummings cast the lone no vote. No reason was given at the meeting for her no vote.

