The Simpson County Board of Education approved bids for construction of a new 700-seat auditorium on the F-S High School campus during their regular Jan. 19 board meeting.
The vote to approve the bids was not unanimous. Board member Chrissy Cummings cast the lone no vote. No reason was given at the meeting for her no vote.
A total of 10 bids for work on different areas of the building were accepted.
The auditorium will be connected to the F-S Gym, share the same lobby and restrooms and face the same direction as the gym.
Construction costs total some $6,380,000 with other probable costs bringing the total project cost to approximately $8,035,000. Some of the other probable costs include furnishings, computers, fees, a site survey and inspections.
Available funds for the project include just over $8 million in bond sales.
“The auditorium and performing arts center is going to be a great addition to FSHS,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “It will give our performing arts students an opportunity to showcase their talents in a state of the art facility. It will give the high school and district many other opportunities to use this facility for events within our district. We are excited to be able to add this facility at FSHS.”
Schlosser also said it is hoped construction can start within a month. The tentative timeline is to be completed by July 1, 2024 and ready for use in the 2024 — 25 school year.
More than 20 items were approved at the meeting including naming members of the school system’s Local Planning Committee.
The committee will look at future needs of each building in the school district, prioritize the needs and prepare the district facilities plan. The plan will be presented to the board of education then sent to the state.
The board approved fundraisers for Jr. Beta Club, Franklin Elementary and Imagination Library.
Among the 12 reports that were presented to the board was a review of the school district’s Fiscal Year 2024 draft budget.
