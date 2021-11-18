Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force conducted an undercover operation in Simpson County on Wednesday, Nov. 10 that resulted in the arrest of a Franklin man.
A press release from the drug task force says agents contacted a male on a social media application and set up to purchase methamphetamine from him. Agents and the male agreed on a time and place to meet.
The male arrived at Burke’s Outlet on Nashville Road to meet. Once agents identified themselves as law enforcement the male allegedly attempted to flee in his vehicle. After a short distance the male was taken into custody.
The press release says the male was identified as 42 year-old Joshua Finn.
The release says Finn was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
He was arrested and lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
The press release says Finn was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance — greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance — less than 10 dosage units drug unspecified schedule one and two and resisting arrest.
The drug task force was assisted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin Police charged a Nashville, Tennessee man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a gas pump at Keystop on Nashville Road.
Malcom E. Ayers, Jr., 22, is charged with robbery and wanton endangerment.
The arrest warrant served on Oct. 28 says the robbery allegedly happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 4.
The warrant said Ayers approached the victim while the victim was getting gas and asked for money. After the victim refused Ayers allegedly got in the victim’s truck, showed a firearm then demanded everything the victim had.
The warrant says after the alleged robbery Ayers fled in another vehicle on I-65 north bound. Law enforcement located the vehicle on I-65 and a pursuit began.
Ayers and an unidentified woman exited the vehicle on foot in Tennessee. Ayers was taken into custody a short time later.
Franklin Police Detective Canaan Scott placed the charges against Ayers.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Warren County man on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Terry Lee Mefford, 55, of Oakland, was arrested at Kentucky Motel on North Main Street at 9:45 p.m.
Mefford was inside a room at the motel at the time of his arrest by deputy sheriff Quntin Wright.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westmoreland, Tennessee woman following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger on Monday, Nov. 8.
Monica Sue McCaslin, 32, was charged with single counts of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The arrest citation said used needles, suspected heroin and a cut straw were allegedly under the seat where Ms. McCaslin was sitting. It said the items were allegedly within close reach of two juveniles.
Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the traffic stop on Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange at about 9 p.m.
A Marion, Indiana man and woman were arrested on drug related charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Trotters Lane on Saturday, Nov. 6.
David Jay McKoon, 27, and Casey Louise Knipe, 37, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
McKoon was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and violation of a emergency protection order — domestic violence order.
Ms. Knipe was also charged with possession of marijuana and failure to illuminate headlamps.
Ms. Knipe was the driver and McKoon a passenger of the vehicle stopped by deputy sheriff Quintin Wright at about 2:45 a.m.
The arrest citations said substances, pills and items associated with illegal drugs were allegedly found inside the vehicle and in Ms. Knipe’s purse.
A Franklin man faces two drug possession charges.
Adrian T. Brown, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified and possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine.
Franklin Police arrested Brown on Thursday, Nov. 4 on an active warrant when he was allegedly found in possession of a powder substance identified as Suboxone and a crystal substance identified as suspected methamphetamine.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at Walmart at about 12:10 a.m.
Franklin Police say a counterfeit $100 bill was used to make a purchase at Mapco on North Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Police said the counterfeit money was used to purchase eight dollars worth of merchandise at about 3 a.m.
Chinese writing was on the counterfeit bill.
Officer Clayton Montgomery filed the report.
A rear end collision involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 31-W North at about the nine-mile marker injured three people on Monday, Nov. 8.
Brittany Zieman, 35, of Morganfield and a seven year-old male were taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 6:10 p.m.
The Franklin Police collision report said the vehicles in the collision included a 2012 Kia Optima driven by Zieman, a 2013 Honda Accord driven by a 17 year-old Franklin resident, and a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Yolanda Chang Oseguera, 36, of Bowling Green.
A fourth unidentified vehicle that left the scene before police arrived.
Police said the injured seven year-old was a passenger of Zieman’s car.
Officer Jenna Trodglen investigated the collision.
Franklin Police is investigating a theft at an apartment on Eddings Road sometime between the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 9 and just after midnight that night.
A video game system and components, with a total value of $500, were stolen.
Officer Craig Hansen filed the offense report.
A vehicle taken for a test drive from Ellis Auto Sales on South Main Street was not returned on Friday, Nov. 5.
Franklin Police say the 2011 Jeep Wrangler is valued at $15,000 .
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
