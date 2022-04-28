The Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market opens for the 2022 sales season Saturday at 8 a.m.
The farmers market is at 304 North Main St., next to the Simpson County Extension Service office.
Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Anybody and everybody in Simpson County, and surrounding counties, are invited to participate in the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis. “It serves as an outlet for our local producers to have a good location to sell food products that they grow on their farms.”
Phillips said the market has also helped its vendors generate a following, and although they may not be at the market anymore, they have been able to open their own business and sell from their home.
The market has been at its current location on North Main Street since April 2015 after being at what is now known as Moyer’s Auto Sales on North Main Street.
“It (farmer’s market) is a prime location, in the middle of downtown Franklin,” Phillips said. “We’ve got a great facility with lots of access. Men’s and women’s restrooms. A great open air facility.
“It allows you to buy produce as well as other products from people you know and trust. You develop friendships. It’s a great shopping experience.”
Phillips also said money spent at the market stays local and shopping at the market helps the environment.
“You buy from a local farmer, they spend the money locally most of the time. So a lot of that money stays here local,” he said.
“Also, you’re reducing the carbon footprint. We’re not shipping food products, that we grow here or anywhere else halfway across the United States. They’re picked at their peak freshness. You’re getting the freshest most nutrient rich produce.”
He said produce will be available at the market as it comes into season and that a lot of items will not be available on opening day for that reason, but will be available later.
Phillips said meat products will be at the market this year.
Phillips said some vendors are able to accept debit and credit cards. He encourages shoppers to bring cash or a check. Individual vendors make the decision on whether to accept debit or credit cards.
He also said Women Infant and Children vouchers can be redeemed to purchase produce once the vouchers are issued later this year.
“There’s lots of perks and benefits to being involved in the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market.” Phillips said.
For more information about the market, call the extension service office at 270-586-4484, or go online to the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market Facebook page or the website www.Franklin-SimpsonFarmersMarket.com.
A list of vendors is on the website.
Phillips encourages everyone to shop at the farmers market to support farmers. “They (farmers) need your support,” he said.
