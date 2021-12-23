The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force on Dec. 10 began its Operation Jack Frost serving indictment warrants for alleged drug trafficking in Simpson County.
The drug task force says a several month long investigation led to the Simpson County grand jury issuing indictments charging 20 people for trafficking controlled substances including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
There were eight arrests on Dec. 10 on the indictment warrants, each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Franklin women, Melanie Graves, 32, was arrested on three counts of the charge and Yolanda Williams, 30, was arrested on two counts.
Other Franklin residents arrested on one count of the charge were Alexis Billups, 25, Jaclyn Milam, 36, and 20 year-old Tony Muse.
Also, Kerry Hendley, 46, and Ruby Ford, 40, both of Franklin, were arrested on one count of the charge along with one charge each of persistent felony offender.
And, Erica Gregory, 31, of Adolphus, was arrested on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
In addition two other Franklin men and one Tennessee man not charged in indictments were arrested on outstanding warrants.
The drug task force says more arrests are pending.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police and Kentucky State Police Post Three assisted with the law enforcement agencies.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
A Portland, Tennessee man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of $4,201 worth of electrical merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Franklin.
Gary Allen Nunn, 28, is charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting — $1,000 but less than $10,000.
The arrest warrant says Franklin Police was told that on September 24 a man, allegedly identified as Nunn, entered the business and allegedly stole the merchandise then left in a passenger vehicle.
The arrest warrant was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 9.
A Franklin man was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on two drug possession charges on Nov. 23.
Kaleb H. Briley, 29, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol.
The sheriff’s office arrested Briley at 5:40 p.m. after responding to a call at his Winston Lane residence.
The arrest citation said Briley was allegedly in possession of a pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana along with a green leafy substance.
The citation also said a baggie, a plate and a cut straw each containing suspected methamphetamine residue were also allegedly inside the residence.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green man on a possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine charge and four other charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Nov. 22.
Jimmy David Long, 46, is also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said two pill crushers containing suspected methamphetamine and two cut straws containing an unknown substance were allegedly in the vehicle driven by Long.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 2:05 a.m.
