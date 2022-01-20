Christopher Schaefer is the foreperson of the January through June, 2022 term of the Simpson County grand jury.
Carrie Mylor is the alternate foreperson for the grand jury that was empaneled on Jan. 12.
The remaining members of the grand jury include Gayria Forshee, James Sloan, Cheryl Wilson, Leanna King, Brian Delk, Mary Freeman, Linda Harris, Victoria Killen, Wilson Hall, Dallas Whiles, Bryan Hayes, and Travis Carver.
Also named to the grand jury were Jeffery Gregory, Richard Miranda, Steven Melton, Danielle Stephens and Carlissa Roberts.
