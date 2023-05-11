Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 36 calls during April.
There were no structure fires in the city or county during April.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 10:47 am
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 36 calls during April.
There were no structure fires in the city or county during April.
April’s calls included eight traffic collisions including six involving injury, there were two brush fires, one rubbish fire, two illegal burns, one controlled burn, two smoke scares, one propane release and one motorist assist.
The remaining calls consisted of false alarms, the fire was out on arrival and firefighters were canceled en route.
As of April 30, F-S Fire Rescue had received 151 calls during 2023.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.