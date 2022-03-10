The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the John J. Johnson Gallery at the Brooks Wright Center on John J. Johnson Avenue on Saturday, March 12 beginning at 3 p.m.
The John J. Johnson Gallery is an artistic creation of the heritage, artifacts and achievement of the African American Experience through the life of Dr. John J. Johnson.
Johnson, who grew up in Franklin, became the youngest NAACP chapter president in Kentucky at the age of 17. He was state president of the NAACP for 14 years before joining the national NAACP office.
In 2007, Johnson became the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
For more information, contact the African American Heritage Center at 270-598-9986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.