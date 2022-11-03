The Franklin City Commission approved a contract with an engineering and architectural firm to conduct a full development review of a planned development of more than 350-single family homes at its October 24 meeting.
Barge Design Solutions will conduct a full review of water, sewer, stormwater and drainage calculations for the Hammons Farm development off North Street.
The city typically does the reviews for new subdivisions; however in this case an outside firm is being used due to the size of the development.
Commissioners approved second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 21 acres on Eddings Road in the Henderson Industrial Park off Scottsville Road from I-2 (heavy industrial) to B-4 (highway business district).
The F-S Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Also approved was a decommission plan for a 139 acre solar farm planned on the south side Scottsville Road near Drakes Creek.
The plan outlines procedures for closing the facility and returning the land at the site to its natural state once the facility reaches its production life. It is expected to be in operation for 40 years.
Emma Tillitski, speaking on behalf of Nashville based Silicon Ranch Corporation, which is constructing the solar farm, said due to original concerns with the location the facility will be located further back from the roadway than originally planned and additional vegetative screening will be placed along a fence making the facility harder to see.
The F-S Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approval of the site plan for the facility.
Solar farms generate and sell electrical energy to local power suppliers.
Tillitski said the solar farm will interconnect to the Franklin Electric Plant Board system to directly serve their service area.
Site preparation at the facility is expected to begin early in 2023.
Also at the meeting, it was announced the city has been awarded a $175,000 Kentucky Homeland Security grant for installation of security measures including a security camera, at the water treatment plant and intake facility.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing an application for another Kentucky Homeland Security grant to fund new tasers for Franklin Police.
Kentucky Homeland Security grants are federal funds that are distributed through the state.
