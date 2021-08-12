The Franklin-Simpson High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter had the opportunity to compete and gain recognition at this summer’s FBLA National Leadership Conference, held virtually this year.
Seven students elected to compete after advancing through competition at the Kentucky State Leadership Conference earlier this year.
Representing FSHS in national level competition were: Carly Bush, Business Communication; Jessica Davenport, Personal Finance; Madie Hall, Journalism; Joe Maloney, Cyber Security; Seth Pinson, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures; Kaysten Thomas, Future Business Leader; and Bailey WIlson, Impromptu Speaking.
Earning national recognition for completing all four levels of Business Achievement Awards were Kaitlyn Eversole and Kaysten Thomas.
Earning national recognition for completing over 500 hours of community service and all three levels of our Community Service Awards were Kaitlyn Eversole and Madie Hall.
As a chapter, Franklin-Simpson High School FBLA was recognized with the Gold Seal Award of Merit, also known as the Hollis and Kitty Guy Award, which recognizes outstanding local chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA.
Chapters must be nominated by their state chair who may only select two chapters or 15% of their total active chapters, whichever is larger.
Chapter Challenge recognition was also given for completion of all challenges including Super Sweeps, Non-Stop November and Action Awareness, each of which consisted of a series of activities involving education, service and progress.
Earning top 10 in their individual events at the Kentucky State Leadership Conference were: Morgan Brady, Business Law; Chad Bush, Agribusiness; Eliza Cook, Talent Show; Kaitlyn Eversole, Digital Video Production; Ivana Huffines, Introduction to Business Communication; Ty Killen, Securities and Investments; Emmi Knight, Client Service; Georgia Perry, Political Science; Lexi Phillips, Who’s Who in Kentucky FBLA; Lillian Phillips, Introduction to Financial Math; Haley Spears, Local Chapter Newsletter; Kaysten Thomas, Eugene H. Smith Scholarship, Who’s Who in Kentucky FBLA; Khushi Vaidya, Hospitality and Event Management; and Bailey WIlson, Talent Show.
In team and chapter events earning top ten were: Local Chapter Annual Business Report, Lexi Phillips and Kaysten Thomas; Publication Design, Meredith Burk and Ansley Hoagland; Website Design, Emily Allen and Ella Watwood.
Also recognized as officers for the 2021-2022 school year were Kaitlyn Eversole, Region 2 President and Emmi Knight, Region 2 Secretary.
As advisers, we could not be more proud of the resilience and dedication our members showed during their 2020-2021 membership year. In the face of a pandemic, virtual and hybrid school, virtual club meetings, F-S FBLA stepped up, increased membership numbers, earned national accolades and participated in every opportunity presented. We have big goals for the upcoming year and appreciate our community’s support.
We would like to thank those who have and continue to sponsor our club and it’s members through fundraising and donations, membership in our alumni/professional division, as guest speakers in our classrooms and at our club meetings, helping students prepare for competition, and general well wishes.
We could not have such consistent success without our community members. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
If you would be interested in working with FSFBLA this year, please contact either of us: sheena.searcy@simspon.kyschools.us or bryan.jones@simpson.kyschools.us.
The information was in a press release issued by the FSHS FBLA chapter.
