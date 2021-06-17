The Franklin City Commission has approved an ordinance establishing a Tax Increment Financing District, also known as a TIF District, for a proposed $70 million development in the area of I-65 Exit 2.
A TIF District is an economic development tool used by public agencies to finance needed infrastructure improvements for a project such as streets, sewers, parking lots, and other improvements.
Any new taxes generated in the TIF District can be given back to the developer for the purpose of building infrastructure inside the development area.
The tax agreement in the ordinance is for 20 years. The city and county would get 20% of new tax revenue the first 10 years and 30% the next ten years.
A public hearing on the request for the city commission and Simpson Fiscal Court to create the TIF district was held prior to the regular city commission meeting on Monday, June 14.
The city commission approved the ordinance during the meeting. Fiscal court was scheduled to consider final approval at its meeting on Tuesday, June 15.
SAV Investment requested the city and county create the TIF District for the area consisting of more than 43 acres on three sites on Nashville Road and one on Peden Mill Road in the area of Exit 2 Liquors on 31-W South.
The area being developed would be known as the Franklin Gateway Development Area and is currently designed to include a hotel and convention center, retail shopping, a restaurant, a proposed theater and bowling alley and residential apartments.
Some 15 and 20 people attended the public hearing that lasted approximately 35 minutes.
Between five and seven people spoke during the public hearing including local attorney Tim Crocker on behalf of SAV Investments, Franklin City Attorney Scott Crabtree and Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis.
“A private business is developing this,” Crocker said. He also said “no tax dollars” are involved.
Crocker said the development would “do nothing to impact existing city and county revenue on existing properties. He said the revenue “only increases because of development.”
Crabtree talked about what a TIF District is and said he thinks “this is a win, win for the community” due to the county’s involvement with establishing the district.
“Because right now we’re getting whatever money we’re getting,” Crabtree said. “But if he doesn’t develop it, we get nothing more. If he develops this, we get more money, more tax revenue.”
Ellis spoke in favor of the development saying the plan “will make a significant impact here.” She also said she has spent the past eight years seeing what has been done in other communities and “TIF Districts work.”
Crocker said TIF Districts were used in Warren County to develop and industrial park and the Bowling Green Ballpark area.
It was asked during the public hearing what would happen if the development fails. The answer was that the property would be sold with money from the sale used to pay off any property taxes that were owed and there will be oversight to ensure the tax money going to the developer is used for its intended purposes.
Another person asked if area utilities could handle the development. The answer was “yes” because utility improvements are underway; however, the improvements have been planned for years due to anticipated growth in the I-65 Exit 2 area and not because of the proposed development.
City Commissioner Brownie Bennett said she has seen concerns on social media about the loss of farmland where the development is planned. Crocker said the area “has not been farmland in a long time” and is not suitable for row cropping.
The commission was also asked why TIF Districts have not been used for other developers. Crabtree responded by saying no other developers have asked for a TIF District and this is the first TIF District in the city or county. He said the city commission does not seek people to offer a TIF District to and information about requirements for a TIF District is available to anyone.
Another question brought up during the discussion was whether or not the community needs a theater and bowling alley. The answer was stated simply — the decision is up to the private developer to choose what to take a financial risk with and what to construct.
Crocker said the person in charge of the development and managing investor for SAV Investments, Ashwani Sarvaria, is a Franklin resident and already owns the property where the development is planned.
Crocker said Sarvaria also owns the Holiday Inn Express in Franklin and is a member of the Simpson County Tourism Commission. He also said there is no conflict of interest due to Sarvaria being on the tourism commission and seeking the TIF District because this is not a tourism project. In addition he said other hotel and restaurant owners are on the tourism commission.
Crocker also said the proposed development is not connected to developments at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.
The public hearing and city commission meeting can be seen on the City of Franklin Facebook page.
