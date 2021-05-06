The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved both items it was asked to consider on Monday, April 26.
Franklin Bank and Trust was granted a variance to allow for construction of a front porch and sidewalk at their main branch at 317 N. Main St.
Summers Hodges & Summers Rosdeutcher Farms was granted a conditional use permit for installation of solar panels on two parcels along the west side of Tyree Chapel Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.