Simpson Fiscal Court approved a grant match consisting of funding and or in-kind services for construction of a safe room at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on Jan. 17.
Approval was given to a Safe Room Grant Program letter stating the county will provide a 13% match of the total of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation grant to fund construction of the safe room designed to provide a safe shelter during severe weather.
The county’s 13% match of the $600,000 project is equal to $78,000 in either funds or work on the structure.
Engineering work for the structure has started. The structure is expected to be ready for use sometime in 2024.
Also at the meeting, approval was given to a grant agreement with the state for funding a $2.4 million road improvement project on Eddings Road and Highway 100 East.
First reading approval of a budget amendment ordinance adding $255,060 in revenue and expenditures to the county’s general fund and jail fund was approved.
A county ordinance must be approved on a first and second reading fiscal court vote and be published to take effect.
Mark Dobbs was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Goodnight Memorial Library Board of Directors.
And, the county’s Dec. 31, 2022 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
