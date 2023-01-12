FRANWS-01-12-23 Popup Licensing
Mark your calendars now for two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) driver licensing popup events coming to Simpson County in 2023.

The first of the two events takes place on Wednesday, April 26, and the second is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13. Both events will be at the Jim Roberts Community Park Ag Building.

