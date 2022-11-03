Races for Franklin mayor and Simpson County judge-executive are among the races that will be decided in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In-person early voting is available to all registered voters on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 at the Historic Courthouse from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Those going to the polls on Election Day (Nov. 8) will have three locations to choose from to cast their vote: the Historic Courthouse, the Ag Building at F-S Community Park, and Simpson Elementary. All three polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on election day.
In the Franklin mayoral race, incumbent Larry Dixon is challenged by Kelly Bush.
There are six candidates vying for the four seats on the Franklin City Commission. All four incumbents, Jamie Powell, Brownie Bennett, Wendell Stewart, and Herbert S. Williams are seeking reelection. The challengers are Dale McCreary and Buddy Sliger, Jr.
City races in Franklin are nonpartisan.
The county judge executive’s race is between incumbent Mason Barnes (Republican) and challenger Brent Deweese (Democrat).
There is one race for magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court. Incumbent West District Magistrate Nathaniel Downey (Democrat) is being challenged by Jeffrey Burr (Republican).
The lone constable race is also in the West District and is between incumbent Chuck Fleming (Democrat) and challenger Darryl L. Carver (Republican).
The West District consists of the West Simpson, Prospect Hill, Harristown, and Fairview precincts.
The race for Simpson County Clerk is between Austin Johnson (Republican) and Dewana Eaton (Democrat).
Nonpartisan judicial races on the Simpson County ballot include Supreme Court Justice from the Second Supreme Court District between Kelly Thompson, Jr. and Shawn Marie Alcott. Court of Appeals Judge from the Second Appellate District, First Division between Jeff S. Taylor and David J. Clement, and Family Court Judge of the 49th Judicial Circuit between Timothy D. Mefford and Ashley Douglas.
There is a race for U.S. Congress representing Kentucky’s First Congressional District between incumbent James R. Comer (Republican) and challenger Jimmy C. Ausbrooks (Democrat).
The statewide U.S. Senate race is between incumbent Rand Paul (Republican), Charles Booker (Democrat), and write-in candidates Charles Lee Thomason and Billy Ray Wilson.
Voters statewide will decide the outcomes of two proposed Constitutional Amendments. Details about both amendments are listed on the ballot.
There are almost 20 offices that are unopposed on the ballot.
There are 15,035 registered voters in Simpson County. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by 69 with 6,762 registered as Democrat and 6,693 registered as Republican. The remaining 1,580 voters are registered as members of other political parties or no political party affiliation.
Voter registration books are closed until the first Monday after the general election.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office for election information.
