Governor Andy Beshear has signed legislation extending this year’s filing deadline for local and state political candidates in Kentucky.
The governor signed House Bill 172 on Jan. 6.
The legislation extends the filing deadline to Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.
The filing deadline was originally Jan. 7.
For more information, contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse annex.
