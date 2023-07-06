Kentucky’s real property tax rate dropped for the third consecutive year on July 1, decreasing to 11.4 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2023.

“This is great news for many Kentuckians as they’ll see property taxes drop for the third year in a row,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Every dollar our families can save helps them build toward their future and the amazing opportunities we have coming our way, as Kentucky’s economy booms.”

