The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nashville, Tennessee man on nine charges including seven on drug related offenses on February 2.
Bennett Marcel Christian, 37, faces charges of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Other charges include aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
The arrest citation said Christian allegedly drove a vehicle reported stolen in Nashville, Tennessee to The Mint Gaming Hall where he was taken into custody. The citation said suspected illegal drugs were allegedly inside the car, a 2019 Acura.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green woman on three drug related charges following a traffic stop of a vehicle she was a passenger of last Thursday night.
Rebecca Ann Duke, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Arresting officer Adam Bennett made the traffic stop at Casey’s General Store on South Main Street.
A Franklin woman faces charges in two cases stemming from alleged incidents at a Miller Pond Road residence.
Amy Sue Nichols, 47, is charged in one case with strangulation — second degree and assault, fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
A Franklin Police arrest citation says the charges stem from an alleged physical domestic altercation on January 20 during which Nichols allegedly grabbed another person around the neck and choked him.
The citation says the alleged victim required medical treatment.
Officer Monta Cherry made the arrest on January 20.
Nichols is charged in the other case with criminal mischief and menacing.
The arrest warrant served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says on January 19 Nichols allegedly struck the same alleged victim’s car several times with a baseball bat damaging the vehicle and also allegedly waved or swung the bat at him.
Deputy sheriff Matt Freeman served the warrant on January 31.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Henderson man on methamphetamine trafficking and possession charges on January 26.
Joseph Louis Ventimiglia, 64, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The charges are in conjunction with his original arrest on charges of second degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, no operators-moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence — alcohol/substance, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and four traffic violations.
An arrest citation said an attempt was made to make a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Keystop on Nashville Road; however the driver, allegedly identified as Ventimiglia, allegedly continued driving the Toyota Camry until stopping in the Baymont Inn parking lot where he was arrested.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest.
A Franklin man and woman face charges in connection with alleged damages and thefts at a West Cedar Street apartment in 2022.
William T. Creek, 27, and Emily D. Creek, 34, are each charged with criminal mischief — residential rental property and theft by unlawful taking $500 and less than $1,000.
The arrest warrants said there allegedly were holes in the walls at the apartment and the kitchen stove along with interior doors were allegedly stolen.
The incidents allegedly occurred from July 1 through December 6, 2022.
The warrants were served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office January 18.
Franklin Police arrested a White House, Tennessee man on a charge of promoting contraband at the Simpson County Jail on January 17.
The arrest citation said Alfonso D. Fernandez, 33, was allegedly found in possession of a capped syringe after being taken to the jail on two other charges.
The citation said Fernandez was also charged with criminal trespassing — third degree and indecent exposure — second degree in connection with alleged incidents at Pilot with a Subway restaurant on Scottsville Road.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff Office arrested three people on drug related charges following a traffic stop on Kenneth Utley Drive January 16.
Charles D. Mullins, 49, of Franklin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jeremy Wayne Yadon, 41, of Bowling Green, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.
Meghan Elizabeth Abadbon, 31, of Franklin, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (complicity) and tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citations said the vehicle was allegedly driven by Yadon while Mullins and Abadbon were passengers.
Deputy sheriff Josh Bunnell made the arrests.
