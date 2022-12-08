Comments in support of and concerns about an equivalent nickel tax levy proposed by the Simpson County Board of Education were heard during a public hearing on the proposed tax held December 1.
Dr. Jim Flynn, who was Simpson County Schools superintendent for 16 years, spoke in favor of the proposed equivalent nickel tax during the less than 25 minute public hearing.
Also speaking and questioning the need for the tax were John Weidemann and Robert Taylor.
If adopted Simpson County property owners would pay an additional five-cent tax per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property.
Property owners would pay an additional $50 per $100,000 worth of property. For a $200,000 home, the extra tax paid would be $100.
Funding from the nickel equivalent tax can only be used for the renovation or construction of buildings and or facilities. It cannot be used for other purposes including salaries.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser spoke about the needed facility upgrades in the school system, increases in enrollment in the system and how the nickel equivalent tax would improve the school system’s bonding potential to fund facility improvements.
“It (nickel equivalent tax) will definitely give us the opportunity to reshape our facilities in this county for the next 50 years,” Schlosser said. “I feel very confident in saying we will probably never have to do this again.”
Weidemann voiced concerns about the timing of the proposed tax and asked if funding is already in the school system budget for some facility improvements. No response was given by the board to his question due to the meeting being held only to obtain comments.
“There are times that you can take a tax increase a whole lot smoother than you can take it at others, and with the way inflation is right now, there’s a possibility you are going to be taking food out of some people’s mouths,” he said. “I want good schools, but at the same time there needs to be justification for what you are doing, just to go out and raise taxes is awfully easy, but somebody has got to be accountable for it.”
Flynn discussed the steps taken by the board of education while he was superintendent to secure funding for school facilities improvements and why he supports the equivalent nickel tax.
“I also know from my experience here we had pretty level enrollment for about seven years, those times are changing, and we’ve got to be prepared for it,” Flynn said. “I support it 100% just knowing the back story why this is necessary, the time is now.”
Taylor questioned the size of the increased tax revenue from the proposed tax, based on figures in notices of the public hearing in the November 24 and November 17 editions of the Franklin Favorite and the need for the increase. The tax revenue projections are provided by the state.
“I am concerned that the cost is just too much…. the schools will have good facilities even if you don’t take this tax increase,” Taylor said. “Its just a matter of wanting this money, and yes I know its supposed to be allocated just for capital improvements, but with that said when you get this money for capital improvements you free up money that doesn’t have to be spent on that to be spent on something else.”
No vote was taken by the board of education during the meeting. A vote is expected at the board’s Thursday, December 15 meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office.
If adopted, revenue from the equivalent nickel tax would not be received until beginning with the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 31, 2023.
More information about the proposed equivalent nickel tax is in a story in the November 24 edition of the Franklin Favorite.
