Bluegrass Supply Chain Services, a third-party/contract logistics provider has opened its second major facility in the Henderson Industrial Park in Franklin, Kentucky.
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Bluegrass Supply Chain Services was founded in 2002. Serving automotive, consumer products, and food manufacturing companies, Bluegrass provides value added warehousing, kitting, e-commerce (omnichannel) fulfillment, reverse logistics, and sub-assembly services in a six-state area.
Bluegrass first located in Franklin in 2018 in the Sanders Industrial Park. Bluegrass operates a 148,000 square foot building in the Sanders Park. Their newest Franklin facility is 105,000 square feet located on Garvin Lane in the Henderson Industrial Park. Initial employment is 70 people but the company plans on employing 120 people when it reaches full production. The new Franklin facility provides postponement, just-in-time material management and omnichannel fulfillment support for various companies in the mid-South region.
“We are excited about adding a second location in Franklin,” John Higgins, CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain Services said “The town is ideally suited for us to be in close proximity with our customers. We have been very impressed with the team members we have added at our plant and the pro-business attitude of the community and its leaders.”
“I think it is a real complement to our city when a company like Bluegrass Supply Chain Services decides to put another facility in Franklin.” said Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority “This company is fast becoming one of our major employers and we greatly appreciate the investment, and the jobs John Higgins is bringing to Franklin.”
What a great New Year’s present our community has received” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “We are very excited to have Bluegrass Supply Chain Services open another facility in Franklin. The excellent jobs they are providing in our town are very much welcomed for sure. We really appreciate their investment in our local economy.”
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes also expressed his delight at the announcement of the newest company to locate in Franklin.
“John Higgins is becoming a major employer and entrepreneur in south central Kentucky. We are very fortunate that he continues to develop projects in Simpson County. Many of our residents in Simpson County will have jobs and new opportunities because of the investment being made by this outstanding company.”
For more information about Bluegrass Supply Chain Services or Franklin and Simpson County, contact Dennis Griffin 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
