A collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a semi truck on Scottsville Road on Friday, March 12 injured one person.
The driver of the sports utility vehicle, Taylor L. Bolding, 27, of Portland, Tennessee was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened just before 11 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Bolding was driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner involved in the collision with a 2021 Volvo pulling two trailers and driven by Diana S. Mancera, 28, of Hampshire, Illinois.
The report said Bolding was east bound and Ms. Mancera was pulling from the Pilot with Wendy’s parking lot onto the highway when the collision occurred.
Lt. Tim Burnett filed the collision report.
Franklin Police placed drug charges against a man and woman after responding to a call of an accidental discharge of a weapon at a Walker Street residence on Feb. 26.
Terry Anderson, 26, of Franklin, was arrested and Amy Hardman, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was cited, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — cocaine, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Anderson was also charged with menacing, trafficking in a controlled substance within one thousand feet of a school, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, trafficking in a controlled substance — less than four grams of cocaine and obstructing governmental operations.
The citations said no one was injured when the weapon accidentally discharged while it was being cleaned at Anderson’s residence and that he allegedly attempted to prevent officers from entering to follow up on the weapon firing.
Anderson’s arrest citation said a search of the home produced suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia along with multiple scales with suspected drug residue and plastic containers described as commonly used to store and transport drugs.
Ms. Hardman was at the residence when police arrived.
Officer Jenna Trodglen placed the charges.
Franklin Police placed drug charges against three Tennessee men after receiving an alleged drug complaint at Kentucky Downs.
Outhai Soundara, 52, of Murfreesboro, Maksady Chayarath, 45, of Smyrna, and Somphone Saengpheth, 42, of Nashville, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Saengpheth and Soundara were also charged with possession of marijuana.
Soundara was also charged with receiving stolen property — firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and public intoxication — controlled substance excludes alcohol.
The arrest citations said the three men were in a van in the parking lot. Police were told the occupants of the van were allegedly smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe.
The offense report said items allegedly found during a search of the van included suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, glass pipes with residue and a pistol that was allegedly stolen and eight rounds of ammunition.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrests on Feb. 26.
Franklin Police placed 11 charges against a Portland, Tennessee man following a traffic stop on Nashville Road at Bluegrass Cellular.
Michael Joseph Ramsey, 38, was initially charged after the traffic stop with vehicle a nuisance — noisy, failure to produce insurance card and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon — enhancement.
He was also initially charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
And, he was charged following the traffic stop with trafficking in a controlled substance — less than two grams of methamphetamine — enhancement and trafficking in marijuana — less than eight ounces — enhancement.
Ramsey was charged after being taken to the police station with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
An arrest citation said Ramsey was allegedly in possession of a pistol at the time of the traffic stop.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle operated by Ramsey included suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected paraphernalia, scales with suspected drug residue and numerous small plastic baggies consistent with drug trafficking.
Another arrest citation said after being taken to the police station Ramsey was allegedly observed attempting to remove and hide suspected methamphetamine.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrests on February 23.
A Franklin man was arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking on Thursday, March 11.
Christopher Hardin, 40, is also charged with violation of a foreign emergency protection order or domestic violence order.
The arrest warrant says during November 15, 2020 through January 13, 2021 Hardin allegedly contacted a woman and her husband on numerous occasions threatening them and their family.
The warrant says an emergency protection order that is allegedly a no contact order issued in Robertson County, Tennessee was served last November.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Cody Snazelle made the arrest.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a car from the laundromat on Akin Avenue on Saturday, March 13.
The 2010 Honda Civic was stolen while the car’s owner, a Franklin man, was inside the laundromat getting his laundry at 6:50 p.m.
Officer Monta Cherry’s offense report said the car is valued at $9,500.
A Franklin woman told police her car was stolen while she was in Walgreen’s on South Main Street on Thursday, March 4.
Franklin Police say the silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata was stolen just before 8 p.m.
The woman told police she left the keys inside the car when she went inside Walgreens.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report that said the car is valued at $15,000.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of $1,000 worth of items from a storage building at a storage facility at 1457 Nashville Road.
Miscellaneous tools and three canoes are among the items reported stolen.
The theft was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the offense report.
A Franklin man faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking — auto $500 or more but under $10,000 stemming from an alleged car theft on Jan. 8.
Charles Phillip Allen, 46, is charged in connection with the alleged theft of a car from a boxing gym at 518 North Main Street.
Franklin Police Officer Tyler Anderson served the arrest warrant that placed the charge against Allen on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.