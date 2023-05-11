The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a phase one final development plan for a residential subdivision on May 2.
The subdivision is planned on the north side of North Street between the railroad track and Blackjack Road. The site is zoned residential single family, small lot.
The planning and zoning commission recommended a zone change for a residential development planned for a location along Witt Road and Madison Street adjacent to Millwood Estates.
A public hearing was held on the zone change request prior to the recommendation for approval.
The Franklin City Commission will consider final approval of the zone change from B-3 (neighborhood business district) to R-2 (single family and duplex two-family — district).
