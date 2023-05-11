The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a phase one final development plan for a residential subdivision on May 2.

The subdivision is planned on the north side of North Street between the railroad track and Blackjack Road. The site is zoned residential single family, small lot.

