There is a new place to eat in Franklin at a familiar location.
Corner Café opened in April at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs on U.S. 31-W South near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
Corner Café replaces the Lucky 7 restaurant at Kentucky Downs and is currently the only eating venue at the facility. However, Irons Steakhouse is scheduled to open at Kentucky Downs in June.
“This place (Corner Café) is a little larger as far as space, with a redone kitchen they are able to offer a little bit more, the menu is a little bit larger,” John Wholihan, director of marketing at Kentucky Downs, said.
“It is beautiful looking, really fresh, good choices and quality of food and customer reaction seems to be good too,” Wholihan said about his initial reaction to Corner Café.
The café is open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
The menu includes breakfast that is available all day, along with sandwiches, wraps, various burgers, soups, salads, entrees, appetizers and treats including cupcakes.
The price range is anywhere from $9.50 to $19.99.
Wholihan said the KD Café that previously was on the Kentucky Downs property has merged with Corner Café and offers Starbucks coffee.
Customers can dine inside of the restaurant or choose a carry-out option, though Wholihan said social distancing is being used for dining tables.
The café is accessible by going through the original entrance of the building, then turning to the right.
Wholihan said opening Corner Café is “part of a master plan for expansion” at Kentucky Downs.
The Oasis side bar located at the site of a former bar in the facility, near Corner Café also opened during the month of April. Wholihan said the Oasis side bar offers “eight different frozen fruity, slushy type adult beverages.” Televisions are also available for viewing in the Oasis.
Wholihan said opening of Corner Café and Irons Steakhouse also means job opportunities, especially for individuals interested in restaurant or hospitality careers.
For more information, call The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs at 270-586-7778 or go to the The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs website.
