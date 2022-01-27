The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged a Bowling Green man with trafficking in marijuana — more than five pounds on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Braxton Turner, 23, was also charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified.
Other charges include failure to notify address change to department of transportation and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest was made at the I-65 Welcome Center in Simpson County at about 8:15 p.m. where Turner stopped the vehicle he was driving after being pursued by Millersville, Tennessee Police following an attempted traffic stop.
The arrest citation said while the sheriff’s office was responding to the Welcome Center Turner called 911 saying he needed law enforcement to respond due to being followed by an unknown male.
The citation said Turner told arresting deputy sheriff Quintin Wright he did know he was being followed by a police officer.
The arrest citation said during a search of the vehicle six vacuumed sealed bags, each containing a green leafy substance, were allegedly found in the back seat and trunk. It said each bag weighed approximately one pound.
Also, the citation said approximately 50 suspected Xanax pills were allegedly found.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a rollback truck from Hunt Ford on Garvin Lane.
The Ford F-550 series truck was stolen late on the night of Sunday, Jan. 16.
The truck is valued at $25,000.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green man on two drug trafficking and two drug possession charges following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger.
Jonathon K. McGrew, 24, was charged with trafficking in marijuana — second offense, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with drug paraphernalia — deliver or manufacture.
The arrest citation said McGrew allegedly had suspected marijuana in his possession.
The citation said items identified as McGrew’s allegedly found in the vehicle include a backpack containing suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, tubes containing suspected methamphetamine residue, rolling papers and a digital scale.
Also, the citation said a safe containing $470 was allegedly in the backpack and another digital scale was allegedly found in the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest on Jan. 8 at about 7:40 p.m. following the traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
Franklin Police arrested a Cedar Hill, Tennessee man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Tony Lee Guerry, 39, is also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to illuminate headlamps.
Guerry was arrested following a traffic stop on North Main Street on Jan. 5.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Guerry include a smoking pipe containing residue and a box containing suspected methamphetamine.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at about 11 p.m.
A Franklin woman faces a theft charge in connection with another person’s information allegedly being used to obtain a credit card.
Amanda Nichole Loveall, 29, is charged with theft of identity of another without consent.
The arrest warrant says Ms. Loveall allegedly used another person’s identity to apply for and get a credit card without the other person’s consent.
The warrant says the other person learned about the alleged theft after receiving a bill from the credit card company saying it was owed $168.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Shauntel Mincy served the arrest warrant on Jan. 18.
