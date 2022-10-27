Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are removing illegally placed items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors, and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
In particular, for the November election, campaign signs must be placed beyond right-of-way limits. Right-of-way fences are included with this restriction. The District 3 mowing cycle is still ongoing, and crews are out with mowing equipment. Crews will not mow around illegally placed items. They will be removed.
Items placed on right-of-way areas create significant delays for the mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.
The restriction often becomes a problem with regard to yard sales and real estate advertising as well. Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.
It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.
Removed items will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and temporarily held. Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.
The KYTC District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties.
Information for this article was submitted by KYTC District 3.
