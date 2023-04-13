A Franklin Police officer graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy on April 6.
Officer Ethan Cook was among 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduating from the academy located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
The graduates of Class 537 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
Officer Cook will now begin field training for 12 weeks before additional testing and being assigned to solo patrol.
