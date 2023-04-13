A Franklin Police officer graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy on April 6.

Officer Ethan Cook was among 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduating from the academy located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

