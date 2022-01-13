Billy Bishop has filed for the Republication party’s nomination for east district constable. Bishop filed on Jan. 6 as a candidate.
The east district consists of the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
Bishop is a native of Massachusetts and has lived in Simpson County for approximately nine years.
Bishop has previously served as a member of various volunteer organizations including, Simpson County Department of Emergency Management, Simpson County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Simpson County Citizens Corps, which included emergency response team and weather spotters and the Barren River Area Medical Reserve Corps.
In addition, Bishop has served as an elections officer for the Board of Elections since 2016.
Bishop is a co-founder of the Crafts and Kustoms business in Franklin and formerly was manager for one year at Murphy Express gas station.
“I have a lot of training in pandemic response and weather disasters, “Bishop said. “My services would be beneficial at no cost to the county. I have good relationships with many first responders and the agencies that they serve.”
