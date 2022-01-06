On Jan. 3, four Warren RECC crews left Kentucky bound for Southside Electric Cooperative in Crewe, Virginia. The crews will help repair damage and restore power in areas hit by Winter Storm Frida.
A press release from Warren RECC states that the first priority of Warren RECC is to ensure its members have safe, reliable power. Warren RECC will have ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
“Mutual aid among cooperatives is an important part of our business model. In the past month, we have been the recipient of mutual aid from several Kentucky cooperatives. We understand how important the additional assistance can be in getting power restored quickly. We are happy to be able to pay forward just some of the kindness we have received from fellow cooperatives in recent weeks. We are grateful to our employees who are repeatedly willing and eager to help in times of need. We wish them the best as they leave their homes and head into a major storm,” said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.
Warren RECC crews will remain in Virginia as long as they are needed, with relief crews available if necessary.
Warren RECC provides electricity to rural Simpson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.