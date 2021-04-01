Simpson County residents will have an opportunity to dispose of household waste items free of charge during Scott Waste Community Amnesty Days April 23 and 24 at the Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
The amnesty days allow Simpson County residents, who can show proof of residency, to dispose of up to three pick up truck loads of acceptable household waste items, free of charge.
Items not allowed for disposal are motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries and scrap/demolition materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.