FRANWS-03-16-23 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Ryan Holmes, of EHI Consultants, speaks during a public meeting about the Franklin Comprehensive Plan development process held March 7 at the Roxy Theater.

 Photo by Keith Pyles

More than 50 people attended a Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting on the development of Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan held at the Roxy Theater on March 7.

The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan was last updated in 2010. The updated comprehensive plan is expected to be ready by October.

