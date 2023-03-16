More than 50 people attended a Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting on the development of Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan held at the Roxy Theater on March 7.
The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan was last updated in 2010. The updated comprehensive plan is expected to be ready by October.
Ryan Holmes with EHI Consulting, the firm hired by the city to help develop a new comprehensive plan, told those at the meeting that a comprehensive plan is not a legal document, but a plan to guide a community’s growth.
Those at the meeting were asked to rank seven different goals and objectives of the comprehensive plan development process as high priority, medium priority or low priority and were also given an opportunity to write down comments on the goals and objectives.
The goals and objectives involved natural and human environment, land use, economic development, public facilities, public services, implementation of the comprehensive plan, and special focus areas.
EHI will evaluate the rankings and present the results to the city’s comprehensive plan advisory committee.
The next Franklin Forward 2040 events are community conversations on April 20 and June 1 along with a public meeting on June 20 all at the Roxy Theater on Main Street in downtown Franklin beginning at 6 p.m.
The events are billed as allowing the public to share ideas on Franklin and Simpson County and explore how the community will grow together.
