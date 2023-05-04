Newest members of F-S Hall of Fame inducted

The 8th Class of the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame was inducted on April 27.
U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove, Steve Crocker, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell were inducted during a ceremony at the
Franklin-Simpson High School Commons area.
The four most recent inductees are the first to be inducted
since 2019. An induction was planned in 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. F-S Hall of Fame inductions were also not held in 2021 or 2022 due to concerns related to COVID-19.
This Hall of Fame is separate from the Franklin-Simpson Athletics Hall of Fame that started in 2022.
The ceremony opened with remarks by Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser and Franklin-Simpson High School Principal Michael Wix.
Each inductee received an individual plaque with plaques representing each recipient hung on the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame Wall in the commons area by Wix.
Breedlove, a 1940 Franklin High School graduate, was inducted posthumously. He passed away in 2016.
Accepting the plaque on behalf of Breedlove was his daughter and son in law, Monti Breedlove Booth and David Booth.
David Booth spoke about Breedlove and about his military career when accepting the plaque.
“He was so unassuming, he had a presence about him, he learned that here,” Booth said about Breedlove. “He was an officer and a gentleman.”
Crocker, a 1981 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate, was unable to attend the ceremony due to being out of the country on business. His nephew, Sam Crocker, accepted the plaque on his behalf.
“He (Steve Crocker) wants me to express he is very sorry he is on business this evening, but he really appreciates it,” Sam Crocker said. “He’s always a proud son of Franklin and a proud athletic representative of Franklin.”
Sewell, a 1964 Lincoln High School graduate, accepted his plaque and spoke about his time at Lincoln where he attended school from 6th through 12th grades saying, “I learned a lot from my classmates.” He also talked about some of his life experiences.
“I’m really appreciative of this honor,” Sewell said. “I am very honored by this.”
Williams, a 1959 Lincoln High School graduate, was also there to accept his plaque.
He talked about his life and time in city politics and also reflected on the lessons he learned from his parents.
“They taught us to treat people like we want to be treated,” Williams said about his parents.
He added about the Hall of Fame, “This is a good thing for the school and a good thing for the community.”
The plaques on the Hall of Fame wall includes the following backgrounds about the four inductees:
Breedlove was a 1947 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, flew 39 combat missions in the Korean Conflict, as 388th Tactical Fighter Wing Commander flew 162 combat missions in the F-4E Phantom II aircraft, was Commander of the 3500th Pilot Training Wing at Reese Air Force Base and was Commander of U.S. Air Forces Southern Command in the Canal Zone.
Crocker is a licensed professional engineer, set the world record in 1992 for 50-Meter Freestyle Swimming, is a three-time Olympic Trial participant, a two-time National Champion in 50-Meter Freestyle Swimming and is Director of Sports Swimming at Water Technology, Inc., the world’s largest aquatic design and engineering firm.
Williams served eight terms on the Franklin City Commission, was the first African American Mayor of Franklin, is a founding member of the Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club, is a 52-year Master Mason of Prince Hall Lodge, and is Chairman of the Trustee Board of Alpha Missionary Baptist Church.
Sewell was Associate Dean, Community and Public Health Practice and Clinical Assistant Professor in Health Policy and Administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health; Senior Vice-President of The United Way of Chicago, Illinois; Executive Director of the Chicago Health Policy Council at the University of Chicago; and Founding President of the Suburban Primary Healthcare Council.
A reception was held in the commons area prior to the induction ceremony.
