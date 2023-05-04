Newest members of F-S Hall of Fame inducted

The 8th class of the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame was inducted during a ceremony at F-S High School on April 27. Standing Left to Right: Sam Crocker receiving the plaque for Steve Crocker who was unable to attend; David Booth and Monti Breedlove Booth receiving the plaque for U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove who passed away in 2016; and inductees who were at the ceremony, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell. Photo by Keith Pyles.

The 8th Class of the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame was inducted on April 27.

U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove, Steve Crocker, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell were inducted during a ceremony at the

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.