The Simpson County Detention Center is the first facility of its kind in Kentucky and among the first in the nation to take part in a program to help monitor inmates health.
Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn told Simpson Fiscal Court at their Feb. 7 meeting the program involves implementing a sensor type of infrared radar to help monitor an inmate’s blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen level. The information will be sent to the facility’s control room.
Vaughn said the Simpson County Jail is the first in Kentucky, and among the first five in the nation, to have this technology. He said the Logan County Detention Center is also implementing the program.
He added that Simpson County is the first to say it would be a pilot for the program. “It’s a new technology, it’s where the world is going, we just happened to get on board first,” he told fiscal court.
Vaughn said initially the radars will be installed in six cells used to house single individuals and not in larger cells that house some 24 people.
Vaughn also said he was not asking fiscal court for funding to implement the radars but was “only asking for the court’s blessing.” He said jail funds will cover the $3,000 per radar cost with no county funds being used.
Jail staff will continue to make rounds at the facility and perform other daily duties. “It’s just a safety tool,” Vaughn said about the radar program.
The program was expected to begin two to three weeks after the Feb. 7 meeting.
