Charles Booker, a democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate, made a campaign stop in Franklin on Thursday, March 4.
Supporters gathered at Dueling Grounds Distillery, 208 Harding Road, just before 6 p.m.
“The needs we are facing as a country, it really compelled me to step out on faith, and step into the fire for you all because you all are my family — you all are my family, I do not care about a title,” Booker said. “I have been in public office, it is the twilight zone. The only reason I am doing this is because I know we deserve better and I know if we stand together we can do it. […] My grandfather taught me if you see a problem you don’t run from it you run to it. I have a send me spirit and I want to step up and do my part.”
Booker, a former state representative, is expected to face republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul if he secures the democratic nomination.
During his rally, Booker touched on his childhood experiences with poverty and his concerns over the cost of insulin sharing with the crowd his personal experience as a Type 1 diabetic.
“I’m doing this with a personal mission,” Booker said. “I believe we all have a purpose and mine, I believe, is to stand in this moment by your side and to help tell a story of what regular people can do when we come together in the most difficult of times.”
He has founded Hood to the Holler, a grassroots organization “to build values that have animated his whole life and break down barriers between Kentuckians and their government,” according to his official campaign website www.charlesbooker.org
“I know that you’re feeling all the division, all the dysfunction, all the corruption, all the hatred and a lot of folks feel Sinicism, feel hopeless, and you might feel that — and I don’t blame you,” Booker said. “We cannot just let them take our power and screw us.”
Booker said he believes “Kentucky needs a sense of revival.”
“This is a time when the change will only happen if we lock arms together,” he added.
Booker noted the passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the importance of providing “billions of dollars of investment, money coming to the commonwealth that is already being put to use.”
“We need to strengthen the 65 corridor, make sure that local businesses are able to thrive, we need to make sure that Internet isn’t crap across Kentucky, we need to make sure that you have the support that you need to realize prosperity,” Booker said.
Booker also emphasized his belief that the state needs what he has coined a Kentucky New Deal “to seize on the investments in infrastructure and people and protect the pursuit of democracy.”
“This is our chance to take our future back,” Booker added.
As he travels the state, Booker said access to health care, rising costs and jobs are among the top concerns of Kentuckians.
Booker believes his biggest challenge going against Senator Paul is the “Sinicism.”
“A lot people don’t think that something like this is possible because all we’ve had is a Mitch McConnell and a Rand Paul so helping people to understand that we can do something different,” Booker said. “I’m up against a lot of big money. […] I know we are going up against the big money machine, that doesn’t scare me. I don’t come from money. I know the power of organizing people and I’m ready to prove the doubters wrong.”
Daniel King, an educator, also spoke about his experiences in education and working as a teacher during the pandemic.
“The reality is while there is a lot of support [for education] lately it’s no secret that teacher dissatisfaction has been at an all-time high,” King said.
King referenced a recent poll that noted that teacher’s are leaving the education profession many because of a feeling of burnout.
“I’m excited at the prospect of having a progressing senator leading Kentucky to a brighter future,” King added.
Historic Harristown District Director Dylan Holder listed legislative bills that Booker has vocally supported such as the anti-lynching bill and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“I believe and I know that change is coming, I believe and I know that change is now, and I believe and I know that with Charles Booker change can happen,” Holder said.
