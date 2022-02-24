The Kentucky School Boards Association, (KSBA) has awarded certificates of advanced training in school leadership to Simpson County Board of Education member Nancy Uhls.
Uhls has achieved all five levels of certification in KSBA’s Academy of Studies.
Kentucky law mandates varying hours of training based on each board member’s years of service.
The lower levels of KSBA’s Academy of Studies include courses such as the basics of the board’s role, school finance, superintendent evaluations and facilities planning.
As a board member advances in the certification process, the courses become more specific to issues, such as evaluating the board’s own effectiveness, doing advanced budget planning, becoming better advocates for children, and grasping the board’s responsibilities in school and student assessment and accountability.
“On behalf of the association, and Kentucky’s 857 locally elected school board members, we are grateful to these individuals for their substantial investments of time and attention in achieving Academy of Studies certification,” said KSBA President Davonna Page, a Russellville Independent School Board member in a release. “This level of commitment to professional learning will pave the way for even more success in our Commonwealth’s school districts.”
The Kentucky School Boards Association was established in 1936 and represents 857 school board members in 171 districts across Kentucky. As Kentucky’s leading advocate for public school boards, KSBA’s mission is to empower local school districts through superior support, service and training.
For more information, visit ksba.org.
