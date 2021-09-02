Simpson County’s 4% unemployment rate was the state’s fourth lowest and the Barren River Area Development District’s lowest rate for July.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates list Simpson County’s July unemployment rate as .08 of a% lower than June’s 4.8%.
The July 2021 rate was 2.3% lower than the July 2020 rate of 6.3%.
Simpson County’s July 2021 civilian labor force totaled 8,739 of which 8,388 were employed and 351 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower than the district’s 4.4%, lower than the state’s 4.7% and lower than the nation’s 5.7%.
Logan County, along with Simpson County, had the district’s lowest and state’s fourth lowest unemployment rate at four%. Metcalfe County had the district’s highest at 5.2%.
Allen County and Warren County each had an unemployment rate of 4.2%.
Unemployment rates fell in 116 Kentucky counties between July 2020 and July 2021, increased in two and stayed the same in two counties.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state in July 2021 at 3.5% each. Magoffin County recorded the states highest unemployment rate at 12.1%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
