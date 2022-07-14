Warren RECC is having their annual membership meeting on July 21 at 6 p.m. in Bowling Green at the Warren East High School Auditorium.
Messages from the CEO and from the Tennessee Valley Authority are scheduled.
In addition, the winners of door prizes will be announced.
The meeting can be watched online at www dot wrecc dot com.
Simpson County Warren RECC members can go to the Franklin office at 698 Morgantown Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to register and receive a free hot dog and an annual meeting gift.
For more information, go to or call the Franklin office at 270-586-3443.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.