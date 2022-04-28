The Franklin City Commission approved a contract for earthwork at the site of a new Franklin Police Station planned on West Madison Street near Witt Road at their April 25 meeting.
The contract was awarded to Infinity Pipeline of Bowling Green at a cost of $188,888.
The work also includes removal of concrete and getting the site ready for construction of a new police station.
Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell estimated the earthwork could be completed within 60 days and construction of the police station could possibly begin in August.
Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon said the police department could potentially occupy the new facility by October 2023.
The Franklin Police Station is currently on South Court Street across from the Boys and Girls Club.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer gave an update on construction of what are known as “safe rooms” in Franklin.
The fema.gov website says “a safe room is a hardened structure specifically designed to meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency criteria and provide near-absolute protection in extreme wind events, including tornadoes and hurricanes. Near-absolute protection means that, based on our current knowledge of tornadoes and hurricanes, the occupants of a safe room built in accordance with FEMA guidance will have a very high probability of being protected from injury or death.”
Palmer said a $600,000 Hazard Mitigation Grant from FEMA has been awarded for construction of a safe room at Community Park that would hold 300 to 350 people.
Design and development work is underway for the structure.
Palmer said he has applied for grants to fund construction of three other safe rooms. He said the additional safe rooms would be two smaller structures at Community Park that would hold 100 to 199 people each and another large structure on city owned property in an area off Highway 1008 across from Westwoods Drive.
The city commission approved dedicating the site across from Westwoods Drive for a safe room if a grant is awarded and may also put playground equipment at the site.
Commissioners heard first reading of two ordinances — one rezones property for residential development, the other amends the city budget. No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The site proposed for rezoning consists of some 8 acres on the north side of North Street and would be rezoned from light industrial to single family residential.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the rezoning from a petition filed by Kelly Storage Inc.
The budget amendment reflects changes in revenue and appropriations in the annual budget.
