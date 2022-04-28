Both local government bodies in Franklin and Simpson County have formally approved an inter-local agreement for the purchase of new emergency radio communications equipment.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the inter-local agreement April 19.
The Franklin City Commission has approved the city’s ordinance authorizing the agreement for the purchase of the equipment to be used by emergency service agencies in the city and county.
The governing bodies are evenly splitting the approximately $2.8 million cost of the communications system, with both using American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by the federal government last year. No local tax dollars are planned for this project.
Fiscal court approved first reading of an ordinance amending the county budget. The amendment adds $102,459 in jail revenue and spending to the budget.
County ordinances must pass a first and second reading fiscal court vote and be published to take effect.
Simpson County Sheriff Jere D. Hopson said his office collected almost 99% of the 2021 county property tax bills.
He said of the $15.1 million in county taxes being sought for payment, 277 bills seeking $152,559 were not collected.
Delinquent 2021 Simpson County property tax bills are now paid at the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex Building.
