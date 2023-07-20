Simpson County is changing to a different community-wide notification system.
The Franklin City Commission approved funding for the service to be provided by Everbridge on July 10. Simpson Fiscal Court took the same action on July 5. The city and county share the cost of the service, which is currently provided by AlertSense.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer spoke to both local governing bodies about the change.
Palmer said Everbridge is easier to use and sends notifications quicker, it costs less and can reach more people.
“When we went to the AlertSense platform it looked like it was going to be a pretty good deal, but within just a few months after that, I started looking for something new because it wasn’t user-friendly. It was actually the opposite of user friendly, it was difficult to maneuver in,” Palmer told the city commission. “The worst part was you couldn’t use it for any kind of emergency notification because it took like 10 minutes to record a voice message and attach that file to the program and then put all the parameters into it and send a message. It was just too cumbersome.”
The total cost to use AlertSense is $8,500 per year, which makes the cost to the city and county $4,250 each. The total cost to use Everbridge is $5,860 per year, or $2,930 for both the city and county. However; there is a 10% discount for approving the change by July 24.
Sign-up is required to receive notifications through AlertSense. The database provided by AlertSense can send messages to 1,685 phones. Everbridge will provide emergency notification access to 8,746 cell and landline phones in Simpson County without needing to sign up for the service. However; sign-up is required for notifications involving non-emergencies.
Palmer said Everbridge has been in business since 2002 and their focus is emergency, disaster warning notification, and similar situations.
“To me, it’s a ‘no brainer’ to transition to a better platform for less money and easier to use,” Palmer said during his presentation to the city commission.
The change is expected to happen before the end of the year. Palmer said a campaign to provide the public with information about the change will be held.
Everbridge will be the fourth vendor to provide the community-wide notification system service since January 2012. In addition to AlertSense the other vendors have been One-Call-Now and Code Red.
“Hopefully this is the last time we change for a very long time,” Palmer said.
