Commodity distributions set for August 23
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Distribution will be drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
Also, there will be a CSFP commodity distribution Tuesday in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply, call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
Homicide reported on Deerlick Road, Lewisburg
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of Lewisburg man, who was shot in the chest Aug. 11 in his driveway.
Just before 11 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation at the residence of Ronald W. Cable, 57.
Logan County deputies responded to 3904 Deerlick Road and found Cable. KSP uniformed troopers and detectives also responded.
Cable was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
KSP is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the shooting to contact Detective Gary Travis with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.
BPW donates bottles of hand sanitizer to schools
The Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club donated more than 300 bottles of hand sanitizer to Simpson County Schools, enough for each teacher in the school district.
The hand sanitizer was donated to the club.
The BPW also hosted a luncheon at the Central Office for the new teachers in Simpson County during the new teachers orientation.
