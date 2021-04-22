The number of Simpson County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,011 in the Barren River District Health Department report issued on Friday, April 16.
Simpson County’s cases include 1,813 recoveries and 32 deaths leaving 166 active cases.
There had been 29,717 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 27,002 had recovered with 419 deaths leaving 2,296 active cases.
The district health department says Logan County had 2,705 cases. Warren County had 15,377 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 1,997 cases.
